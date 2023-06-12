Healthy Lakewood Foundation Awards Over $140,000 In Support Of Community-Based Projects

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) Board of Directors awarded $140,820 in grants at its November Board meeting.

The HLF Board awarded Neighborhood Opportunity Grants for a total of $125,820 in funding to local organizations for community-based projects that support community building through innovation and learning. These projects address social determinants of health – the environmental, social, and economic conditions of our community – through local programs and initiatives.

Awarded Neighborhood Opportunity Grants include:

Additionally, the HLF Board awarded a $10,000 System-Level Grant to Lakewood Area Collaborative, a program of the City of Lakewood’s Department of Human Services, for training of all Lakewood Area Collaborative staff in evidence-based case management to provide effective wraparound services to those served. A $5,000 grant was also awarded to the Coordinated Care Project with the Lakewood City School District for school resource coordinators and guidance counselors to help families bridge short-term gaps in monetary and material resources.

HLF Executive Director, Kate Ingersoll, said, “The HLF Board has funded a range of programs to advance the health of our community. We believe the awarded Neighborhood Opportunity Grants will increase community connections and engagement, provide needed care, and initiate new ideas and leaders in Lakewood. We are so excited to support these new and continued grantees and learn from and with them in the year ahead.”

For a complete list of the grant awards, please visit HLF’s website: https://healthylakewoodfoundation.org/grantmaking/recent-grants/. HLF’s funding opportunities will open again in Spring 2024 and information will be available soon on our website.

Sharon Schuldt is HLF's Foundation and Grants Coordinator.