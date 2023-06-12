Healthy Lakewood Foundation Awards Over $140,000 In Support Of Community-Based Projects
The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) Board of Directors awarded $140,820 in grants at its November Board meeting.
The HLF Board awarded Neighborhood Opportunity Grants for a total of $125,820 in funding to local organizations for community-based projects that support community building through innovation and learning. These projects address social determinants of health – the environmental, social, and economic conditions of our community – through local programs and initiatives.
Awarded Neighborhood Opportunity Grants include:
- $2,000 to Lakewood Historical Society for free historical walking tours with the purpose of educating about Lakewood’s built environment.
- $5,000 to Beck Center for the Arts in support of the Super Saturdays programming.
- $6,895 to the Recreation and Education Department with the Lakewood City School District for adaptive swim lessons for youth with a disability/disabilities.
- $7,000 to Lakewood Public Library for their partnership with Connecting for Kids, to provide library-based programming for families at both the main branch and the Madison branch.
- $7,500 to Haus of Transcendent for support of their pilot program to identify and meet emergency needs of LGBTQ+ community in Lakewood.
- $7,500 to Lakewood Black Caucus for their support of Black Lakewood residents, an allyship program for white residents, and a new Mutual Aid supply program.
- $7,500 to Lakewood Outdoor Basketball Committee (LOBC) for mentorship and safety offered at Lakewood Park and Madison Park outdoor basketball courts, especially impacting BIPOC youth.
Additionally, the HLF Board awarded a $10,000 System-Level Grant to Lakewood Area Collaborative, a program of the City of Lakewood’s Department of Human Services, for training of all Lakewood Area Collaborative staff in evidence-based case management to provide effective wraparound services to those served. A $5,000 grant was also awarded to the Coordinated Care Project with the Lakewood City School District for school resource coordinators and guidance counselors to help families bridge short-term gaps in monetary and material resources.
HLF Executive Director, Kate Ingersoll, said, “The HLF Board has funded a range of programs to advance the health of our community. We believe the awarded Neighborhood Opportunity Grants will increase community connections and engagement, provide needed care, and initiate new ideas and leaders in Lakewood. We are so excited to support these new and continued grantees and learn from and with them in the year ahead.”
For a complete list of the grant awards, please visit HLF’s website: https://healthylakewoodfoundation.org/grantmaking/recent-grants/. HLF’s funding opportunities will open again in Spring 2024 and information will be available soon on our website.
Sharon Schuldt is HLF's Foundation and Grants Coordinator.
Sharon Schuldt
HLF's Foundation and Grants Coordinator