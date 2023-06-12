Hayes 4th Grader Owen Ross Wins Chamber Essay Contest: Read His Essay

Congratulations to Hayes Elementary fourth grader Owen Ross on winning the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce's annual "Why I Love Lakewood" contest! Owen's essay was chosen from more than 150 entries. Owen earned the right to join Santa to flip the switch on the city holiday lights at Light Up Lakewood Dec. 2. He will also read his essay at the event.

Why I Love Lakewood

By: Owen Ross

I love Lakewood for many reasons. Some of those reasons are all the events, the awesome pizza shops and the beautiful parks. Everywhere I go in Lakewood everyone is so nice, it is a community of kindness. I love living here and I feel it is the best city ever.

The first reason I love Lakewood is all the events during the year. Some of my favorites are the Lakewood Arts Festival, Lakewood Summer Meltdown and Light Up Lakewood. Lakewood Arts Festival is fun for me because my mom sells her art there and I like going to see her and all the other beautiful artwork for sale by so many talented people. Lakewood Summer Meltdown is fun because there are sprinklers to play in and lots of good music. I like seeing all my friends there and sometimes I even meet new friends. Finally, I love Light Up Lakewood because there is a parade, beautiful lights, and I get to see fireworks.

The second reason I love Lakewood is all the restaurants, especially the pizza places. I love eating all kinds of pizza and Lakewood has some of the best pizza places in Cleveland, like Angelo’s, Harlow’s, Booms, and Tomari’s. Those are some of my favorites and I love going to them with my family. Everyone that works there is always so nice and the pizza is always delicious. When I grow up I want to open a pizza shop in Lakewood.

Next, I love Lakewood for the parks. Lakewood has so many parks for playing and hiking. I love going down sit on the solstice steps to look at the lake and walking down the path to see the Cleveland skyline. I spend a lot of time in the summer at the Lakewood pool with my friends, the new water slides are my favorite. There are also so many different playgrounds in the parks that I can go to a different one every day of the week. How cool is that?!

Finally I love Lakewood for all the kind and helpful people. Everyone you meet in shops, in your neighborhood or even walking down the street is always so friendly and I love how diverse our city is. The people make Lakewood so special and that is a big reason I love Lakewood.

In conclusion, Lakewood is the best city full of awesome events, great pizza shops, great parks and, of course, great people. I love it here in Lakewood and I hope to live here for a long time.