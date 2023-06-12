Grant Elementary's Annual Food Drive

These members of the Grant Elementary Student Leadership Team are heading up the school's annual food drive. Grant is one of seven of our buildings that are collecting non-perishable food items to be donated to Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp. for their Christmas basket deliveries to Lakewood families. We are so proud of the partnership with LCAC and how our students and their families step up every year to help LCAC provide the assistance so many of our families need these days.