Dr. G's Ranger Round Up: Girls' Basketball

December 2: Lakewood Rangers vs Bay Rockets



Senior Delaney Garcia, who led all scorers with 16 points, capped a fierce 4th quarter comeback with a tough, double team contested layup, then iced the game with 2 free throws to lead the Lakewood Rangers to a 48-45 win over the Bay Rockets at the New East Gym.



The Rangers had contributions from many players, including freshman point guard Charleigh Doxley, who was near flawless as the primary ball handler, hit several key shots, and played tenacious defense. Senior Ally Bookman not only made a key driving layup dusting the Ranger comeback, but her defense and energy set a great tone for the squad. Junior Layla Smith (4 points) grabbed 9 rebounds and played stout defense. Senior Sophia Zarbo contributed 6 points and solid ball handling from the off guard position. Lakewood also enjoyed solid contributions from Nora Germaine (3 points), Lucy Henrikson (6) and Elizabeth Doup (2).



Congratulations to the hard working Bay Rockets who, like our Rangers, are a community based team comprised of students who have played together for many years. The hyper local aspects of our teams just adds to the joy of these games, win or lose. On the day of the magical Light Up Lakewood, I'm happy to say that the girls—all from the 44107--won.



Long Live Lakewood.