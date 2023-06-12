December Events At Lakewood Public Library

Meet the Author- “This is Christmas, Song by Song: The Stories Behind 100 Holiday Hits”

Book by Annie Zaleski

December 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

'Tis the season! Break out the eggnog, hang the mistletoe, blast those Christmas songs, and settle down in your favorite armchair with this beautifully illustrated volume exploring well-known and lesser-known behind-the-scenes stories of the 100 most cherished holiday songs of all time and their everlasting impact. What song was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the best-selling single of all time? Which popular Christmas tune was reportedly written to commemorate Thanksgiving? What holiday song led to a special meet-and-greet between the song's 10-year-old singer and a 700-pound hippopotamus? You'll find out answers to these questions -- and more! -- in this lively presentation going behind-the-scenes of this festive new book. Annie Zaleski is an award winning writer of four books along with credits that include Rolling Stone, Billboard and R.E.M.’s liner notes. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Terry Meehan Film Series - “Family Plot” (1976)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. (120 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

Fake psychic Blanche Tyler (Barbara Harris) and her boyfriend George Lumley (Bruce Dern) are offered $10,000 to locate the nephew of wealthy dowager Julia Rainbird (Cathleen Nesbitt). The nephew (William Devane) turns out to be a master criminal; he and his partner in crime (Karen Black) make their living by kidnapping the rich and ransoming them for precious gems. In his final film, Hitchcock sets the two couples on a suspenseful (and comical) collision course. Join Terry Meehan for an original video introduction of the film followed by audience reaction and a lively discussion.