City Of Lakewood Receives Awards

The City of Lakewood achieved the prestigious Auditor of State Award with Distinction. To earn this award, a government entity must achieve a “clean” audit report. This is the fourth consecutive year that the City of Lakewood has achieved this award from the Ohio Auditor. Congratulations to the Finance Department and Law Department that lead these efforts.

The City of Lakewood also recently received a Silver Level award for Encouraging Environmental Excellence in Communities from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. This award recognizes a community’s exceptional achievements in environmental stewardship. Pictured is Mayor George, City Planner Amanda Cramer, and Planning & Development Director Shawn Leininger.