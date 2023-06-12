Budget Letter

Dear Residents of Lakewood and Members of Lakewood City Council:

Over the last few years, our world has changed dramatically with a post-COVID economy characterized by rising costs and inflationary pressures unseen in generations. In response, the City of Lakewood has successfully mitigated the effects of the pandemic by closely monitoring our finances and limiting expenses, while also maintaining the level of quality services our residents expect and deserve.

Despite continued challenges of inflation and interest rates along with increased costs associated with purchase of raw materials that dramatically increased our costs for capital projects, we’ve made considerable capital progress and continue to be wise stewards of taxpayer dollars. We’ve proactively sought grant funding opportunities and leveraged our American Rescue Plan Act dollars to maintain and improve the City’s infrastructure. Recent high-profile effects of our planning have included multi-generational, life-changing projects and programs that include:

Cove Community Center, a multi-million-dollar multi-generational facility that opened in the spring of 2022, providing a headquarters for our Department of Human Services and a place for community members of all ages to bond with wholesome family activities.

Parks: Foster Pool at Lakewood Park was completely renovated and opened in 2023 with new amenities and activities for residents of all ages. The construction also stopped the maintenance issues the pool was experiencing from severe leakage. Also, Wagar and Kauffman Parks were improved with new playground equipment, lighting, and walking paths.

Public Safety Upgrades included: the renovation and reconstruction of Fire Station 2 completed in the spring of 2022; Public Safety Radio improvements implemented in late 2023; and our Park Ambassador Program, aimed at providing an additional level of safety at our local parks. Additionally, we’re partnering with the Healthy Lakewood Foundation in delivering the services of the Neighborhood Paramedic Program, which provides an additional level of health consciousness and prevention for our residents, especially vulnerable seniors.

Refuse Recycling Facility and Storage Yard: The new recycling facility is under construction and will provide residents with an improved and streamlined process to drop off recyclables, hazardous materials, rubbish, construction debris, and yard waste. The project will provide the space needed to install a combined sewer storage tank of 6.1 million gallons.

As we round out 2023 and plan for 2024 and beyond, we also take note of the less visible but very vital repairs and rehabilitation needed to our Water and Sewer Infrastructure. These repairs display Lakewood’s commitment to improving water quality and reliability for both our drinking water system and our sewers and wastewater treatment system. Wastewater Improvements will increase water quality and drastically reduce discharges to the surrounding waterways – Lake Erie and the Rocky River, natural resources that we are blessed to have in our backyard and committed to protecting.

The Interceptor Tunnel Rehabilitation Project that started in 2023 is estimated to cost $28 million and spans a 3.6-mile artery of sanitary sewer pipe flowing across northern Lakewood before heading south to the City’s wastewater treatment plant while handling 77% of the City’s flow. 2024 will be the 2nd year of a projected 3-year project that cleans, repairs, and “sliplines” the sewer pipe, while also adding access maintenance shafts. This original interceptor was constructed between 1918 and the early 1940’s.

At the Wastewater Treatment Plant, we constructed a high-rate treatment facility to reduce combined sewer overflows during wet weather events so that discharges to our waterways meet EPA standards. We also installed an energy recovery digester that collects methane gas produced from solid waste and converts it to power for the plant.

The City of Lakewood has approximately 100 miles of watermains to maintain, the vast majority of which were built before World War II. Our plan is to replace one mile per year to keep all our watermains under 100 years old. Our projects replace watermains, service connections, and address necessary deficiencies in the sewer system. Recent and upcoming watermain projects include:

2020 Watermain Replacement: Idlewood Ave (Clifton – Williamson), Lakeland Ave (Athens – Delaware), and Morrison Ave (Athens – Delaware);

2021 Watermain Replacement: Elbur Ave (Athens – Lakewood Hts), Lauderdale Ave (Detroit – Madison), and Leedale Ave (Edgewater – Lake);

2022 Watermain Replacement: Andrews Ave (Clifton – Detroit) and Gladys Ave (Clifton – Detroit);

2023 Watermain Replacement: Elmwood Ave (Madison – Athens), Reveley Ave (Madison – Athens), and Parkwood Rd (Detroit – Madison);

2024 Watermain Replacement: Glenbury (Delaware – Hilliard), Marlowe (Madison to Athens), and Mars (Madison to Athens).

Finally, we recognized the need to upgrade programming and modernize amenities at Winterhurst Ice Rink. Lakewood exited its agreement with a previous private operator in July of 2023, selecting Lakewood Community Ice as partner in a collaborative approach to maintenance, operations, and programming that will reposition the facility for maximum community benefit. Scheduled improvements include:

Increasing the availability of public skating opportunities

New exterior signage, furniture, interior improvements, and equipment (new skates!)

New concessions and pro shop operators

Replacement of the ice plant in 2024

Roof and external repairs in 2023

Locker room and spectator stands replacement renovation in 2025.

We prepared a structurally balanced 2024 operating budget while also providing for necessary capital projects. Though the budget is tight and financial challenges remain, know that our directors and the Mayor’s office continue to work as a team to meet community priorities, vision, and values, all while improving our financial reserves and maintaining an excellent Aa2 Moody’s bond rating. I look forward to partnering with City Council to continue providing the superior public services and public amenities that our residents deserve and expect.

Sincerely,

Meghan F. George

Mayor & Safety Director