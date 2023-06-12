Become A Lakewood Patrol Officer

Are you interested in becoming a patrol officer for the City of Lakewood? Here's your opportunity! The Lakewood Civil Service Commission is conducting an exam for Entry-Level Patrol Officers. Learn more & apply today: https://ow.ly/5tXz50QcXkq



The City is also accepting applications for Lateral Entry Patrol Officers. Applicants must have been employed as a police officer in the State of Ohio and have been previously hired as part of a competitive civil service examination. For more info, visit https://ow.ly/R1mg50QcXkr