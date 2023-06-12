Be A Part Of Lakewood Fire Department And LCAC's Annual Food Drive









Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation and the Lakewood Lakewood Fire Department are back at it this Christmas and we're on a mission to make a difference in our community. We're hosting a Food Drive to ensure that everyone gets to experience the joy of a hearty meal during the festive season.

How can you help?

It's simple! Bring non-perishable food items to any of our fire stations from now until December 14th. Or come drive thru the fire station on December 9th from 10-2 to drop off any donations and say hello to your favorite firefighters! Let's come together to make this holiday season a little brighter for those in need.



Every donation counts!

Whether it's canned goods, pasta, rice, or any other non-perishable items, your contribution will make a significant impact. Let's unite to make sure no one goes hungry this Christmas.



Share the love!

Spread the word! Encourage your friends, family, and colleagues to join the cause. Together, we can make a meaningful difference and create a warm and joyful Christmas for everyone.



Let's turn this season of giving into a season of caring. Thank you for being a part of our Christmas Food Drive!