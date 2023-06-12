Antonio Honored With 2023 PCSAO Legislator Of The Year Award

Recently, I was honored to receive the 2023 Public Children Services Association of Ohio (PCSAO) Legislator of the Year Award. These awards, as described by PCSAO, “recognize outstanding leadership and action by legislators on issues impacting children and families served by the children's services system.” I was joined in this distinction by Representative Jim Hoops (R-Napoleon).

As a former teacher of children with special needs and the mother of two daughters, protecting the rights of women, children and families has always been at the heart of my work as a legislator. My legislative priorities throughout Ohio’s biennium operating budget reflect these values and my commitment to improved quality of life for all of our families.

In the budget that passed in July, House Bill 33, we were able to achieve:

Increased funding for infant vitality and health

Expanded access and greater support for childcare

$3 million in support for behavioral healthcare for children

Removal of barriers to access to SNAP

$50 million in support for vulnerable multi-system youth

There is still much work to do to uplift our children and families. However, I will continue to advocate for Ohio to be the best state in which to live, work and raise a family. This includes allowing Ohioans to fully embrace who they are and live life as their authentic selves. That is why I continue to introduce the Ohio Fairness Act, which would provide civil rights protections for members of the LGBTQ+ community. This important family-centered legislation would help move our state forward to be as inclusive and welcoming as possible.

As I continue to serve as your state Senator, I am determined to continue to pass legislation with an unwavering dedication to children, families, workers, health and human rights, but most of all, for a brighter future for the state of Ohio.

(PCSAO) is a non-profit 501c(3) organization that advocates for sound public policy, promotes program excellence, and builds public value for safe children, stable families and supportive communities.

State Senator Nickie J. Antonio (D-Lakewood) is honored to be serving in the Ohio Senate, representing District 23, and in leadership as the Minority Leader. Antonio, who was elected to the Senate in 2018, previously spent eight years in the Ohio House of Representatives, where she served District 13 and was also a member of leadership. Antonio has served as a Lakewood City Councilmember, Executive Director of an outpatient drug and alcohol treatment program for women, Adjunct Professor, and a teacher for children with special needs.