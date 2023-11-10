Thank You, Ward 2

This is Anthony Mencini, former candidate for city council. I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your support and provide hope for the future.

The 1,240 of you who voted for me on November 7th have been wanting something different in Lakewood for some time, and I was poised to provide change given the opportunity.

I was deeply moved by all the support through phone calls, texts, emails, front porch conversations, and donations, but alas, it just wasn’t our year...

However, there’s great hope to be had for the future. Change is inevitable be it in the form of a candidate like myself or a shift in the heart of someone currently in office. It happens all the time. Whatever form change takes, you can always expect it to be right on time.

So, for now, keep your spirits high, vote your conscience, and continue to stay in touch with your representatives. They need to hear from you whether they want to or not!

I believe this amazing community will do what’s right for each other, and I will be there every step of the way to do my part in any way I can.

As I had said many times during my campaign, I want to get to know you—my fellow neighbor. So, feel free to reach out to me at any time. My personal phone number is 216.644.3503.