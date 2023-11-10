Rangers Earn Top Conference Honors
Congratulations to the Lakewood High School student athletes who have been recognized by the Great Lakes Conference for their outstanding efforts during the fall 2023 season, including soccer Player of the Year, Isaac Craciun and Goalie of the Year, Louis Van Der Kuil! Below are our hard-working and dedicated athletes who earned recognition for their outstanding effort:
1st Team:
Cross Country: Charlie Payne
Football: Avery Holt, Aidan Maxwell
Soccer: Bukuru Bafukamire, Isaac Craciun, Helen Fraunfelder, Louis Van Der Kuil, Quincy Zvomuya
Volleyball: Delaney Garcia
Cheerleading: Kenla Hamilton, Piper Polen
2nd Team:
Cross Country: Josie Kvac
Football: Ed Horton, Donnie Mikuluk
Golf: Aidan Smith
Soccer: Butoto Bafukamire, Riley Forster, Seth Hammersmith, Touko Penttilae
Volleyball: Sophia Zarbo
Honorable Mention:
Cross Country: Anna Daso, Porter Gilliland, Mae Mohar, Quinn Sutliff
Football: Jaylen Chappell, Lukas Quick, Alex Symons
Golf: Logan Ellis, Justin Lacquement
Soccer: Ally Bookman, Carys Crone, Luella Darr, Camden Fegely, Ruby Fraunfelder, Marcos Hueter, Amit Mahat, Sarah McGinley
Volleyball: Audrey McNulty, Layla Smith
Congratulations to all!