Rangers Earn Top Conference Honors

Congratulations to the Lakewood High School student athletes who have been recognized by the Great Lakes Conference for their outstanding efforts during the fall 2023 season, including soccer Player of the Year, Isaac Craciun and Goalie of the Year, Louis Van Der Kuil! Below are our hard-working and dedicated athletes who earned recognition for their outstanding effort:

1st Team:

Cross Country: Charlie Payne

Football: Avery Holt, Aidan Maxwell

Soccer: Bukuru Bafukamire, Isaac Craciun, Helen Fraunfelder, Louis Van Der Kuil, Quincy Zvomuya

Volleyball: Delaney Garcia

Cheerleading: Kenla Hamilton, Piper Polen

2nd Team:

Cross Country: Josie Kvac

Football: Ed Horton, Donnie Mikuluk

Golf: Aidan Smith

Soccer: Butoto Bafukamire, Riley Forster, Seth Hammersmith, Touko Penttilae

Volleyball: Sophia Zarbo

Honorable Mention:

Cross Country: Anna Daso, Porter Gilliland, Mae Mohar, Quinn Sutliff

Football: Jaylen Chappell, Lukas Quick, Alex Symons

Golf: Logan Ellis, Justin Lacquement

Soccer: Ally Bookman, Carys Crone, Luella Darr, Camden Fegely, Ruby Fraunfelder, Marcos Hueter, Amit Mahat, Sarah McGinley

Volleyball: Audrey McNulty, Layla Smith

Congratulations to all!