Message From Linda Beebe

Wednesday morning. November 8.

Yesterday’s election was bittersweet for me. The sweet part is that Issue 1 passed by the sizable majority. This is a big win for women in Ohio. It guarantees a breadth of healthcare that would have been denied to women far beyond those who contemplate an abortion. I believe that it was necessary for Issue 1 to pass to guarantee access to qualified professionals for a wide range of women’s reproductive health care. Not just abortion.

The bitter part was my loss of a seat on the Lakewood Board of Education. I have been so privileged to serve this community on the Board of Education for the past 40 years and had hoped to continue serving another four years. It has been a remarkable experience and an important part of my life.

I have served with and gotten to know some remarkable people: school board members like Chas Geiger, Eleanor Chapman, Charles Day, Tom Einhouse, Betsy Shaughnessy, and Ed Favre. And remarkable superintendents like Richard Boyd, Joe Madak, and our current superintendent, Maggie Niedzwicki. I can’t thank these people enough for what they have given me and what they have taught me.

Serving on the Lakewood Board of Education is indeed a privilege. And Lakewood is privileged this year to have elected three excellent new board members. Mike Callahan isn’t new, of course. He’s the current president and has been a true leader this past year, and is also a good listener and liaison with the community and a good team player when necessary.

Colleen Clark Sutton has a breadth of knowledge of this community, and of education, and is very capable of working with people and problem-solving. She will be a tremendous addition to the board.

Lisa Dopman brings the qualifications to the board that I was hoping the person who sat in my seat would have. She’s a teacher and a union member and will make a unique contribution to discussions ongoing. I am confident that these new board members will carry on the tradition of thoughtful policysetting, personal agendas to better the education of all children, and a commitment to working together, rather than for self-aggrandizement.

I have other thoughts that I want to share with you over the next two months as I look forward to where I’m going next and look back at where I’ve been. But mostly today I wanted to use this platform to say thank you to my friends and supporters. You have been so kind and so helpful.

Public schools are the heart of our democracy, and Lakewood Schools are the heart of our community. I am so grateful I have been to serve our schools and our community. ​