Mayor's Corner: Happy Thanksgiving

Fall in Lakewood is a truly wonderful experience. On Halloween, it was fantastic to see so many children laughing and running from house to house in their colorful costumes, with their parents tagging along on our sidewalks. I can’t think of a better place to trick-or-treat than our city, with so many homes decked out in spooky fashion for the occasion and even more offering a treat or two to the excited kiddos.

Lakewood is also a special place to enjoy Fall because of our impressive tree canopy and the incredible palette of colors on display as the leaves turn in the Autumn chill. Whether it’s in one of our lovely parks or just walking or riding through our streets, I hope you all take time to soak in the inspiring scenery. I would also be remiss if I did not offer a related word of thanks to our amazing crew in Public Works, who do an excellent job with leaf pickup every fall and are out and about working hard as I write this.

November is also a time of thanks. This of course includes Thanksgiving, but it also includes Veterans Day. I was privileged once again to be able to take part in our City’s annual event to honor the brave and selfless women and men who have served and are currently serving in our armed forces. As we can see from current events, our world is still a place where conflict happens, and we are all grateful for the women and men who always stand ready to defend America.

Fall also brings with it election season and the opportunity for you as residents to set the course for future leadership of our city. I want to thank all of you who showed up to participate in our democracy this month. Voter turnout in Lakewood was high, showing how involved you all are and how deeply you care about staying involved in our civic duties.

I also would like to congratulate Councilpersons Kyle Baker, Cindy Marx, and Jason Shachner, who are all returning to continue serving on Lakewood City Council for Wards 1, 2, and 4 respectively. Also, a warm welcome and congratulations goes out to Cindy Strebig, who will join council in January after winning the open seat for Ward 3. I was also honored to be returned to office for another term through this election, and I look forward to working together with council and our team at City Hall to provide our residents with the excellent city services and amenities they expect and deserve.

As we look forward to the upcoming holiday season, I hope that you and your loved ones enjoy these times in happiness and peace. I wish you and your family and friends a happy and healthy Thanksgiving celebration.