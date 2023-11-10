Light Up Lakewood Returns December 2

The most joyous of Lakewood traditions is returning to Downtown Lakewood for the 17th annual celebration. The spirit of the season will come to life with holiday cheer when Light Up Lakewood 2023 takes place on Saturday, December 2 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Sponsored by First Federal Lakewood and presented by LakewoodAlive, Light Up Lakewood celebrates the season and the richness of our city’s vibrancy. This free, family-friendly event on Detroit Avenue in Downtown Lakewood features a holiday parade, lighting ceremony, winter fireworks, The Roundstone Beer Garden, Holiday Train, live music, ice carvings, hot chocolate, food trucks, children’s games and more.

Attendees are invited to stroll Lakewood's downtown district and visit local shops and restaurants while taking in the sights and sounds of one of Northeast Ohio's largest holiday celebrations. Light Up Lakewood serves as a marquee event for the entire region.

Light Up Lakewood represents a long-held holiday celebration of Lakewood’s sense of community. Guests will be delighted by the festive atmosphere which includes the twinkle of holiday lights, the cheerful sounds of carolers and the warmth of hot beverages.

Highlights include indoor the Holiday Market; The Roundstone Beer Garden sponsored by Roundstone Insurance; the ever-popular Holiday Parade sponsored by Shinn Law Firm, which commences at Belle & Detroit Avenues at 5 p.m. and ends at Arthur Avenue; the Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at City Center Park and a can't-miss fireworks show at 7 p.m. over Kauffman Park.

Schedule of Events for Light Up Lakewood 2023:

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Ongoing performances with a surprise visitor

4 p.m. – Festival Kickoff Holiday Market at the Lakewood Masonic Temple The Roundstone Beer Garden sponsored by Roundstone Insurance on Detroit Avenue between Belle and Marlowe Avenues with exclusive beer sponsor Immigrant Son Brewery. Food Trucks Outdoor Vendors DJs spinning festive tunes 4-8 p.m. – Santa visits in front of Lakewood Public Library

– Festival Kickoff

5 p.m. – Holiday Parade starting at Belle and Detroit Avenues, headed westbound on Detroit Avenue

– Holiday Parade starting at Belle and Detroit Avenues, headed westbound on Detroit Avenue 5: 30-8 p.m. – Live music at the City Center Main Stage

– Live music at the City Center Main Stage 6:30 p.m. – Lighting Ceremony at Main Stage at City Center Park (in front of the Marc’s Plaza)

– Lighting Ceremony at Main Stage at City Center Park (in front of the Marc’s Plaza) 7 p.m. – Fireworks Show sponsored by First Federal Lakewood over Kauffman Park

– Fireworks Show sponsored by First Federal Lakewood over Kauffman Park 7:45 p.m. – Final Pour at The Roundstone Beer Garden

“We are excited to once again welcome our neighbors and visitors from across the region for Light Up Lakewood, our signature community event," said Ian Andrews, Executive Director of LakewoodAlive. "Whether you're feeling the spirit of the holiday season or simply wish to enjoy a festive, family-friendly community atmosphere, no event better showcases our city's vibrancy than this long-standing Lakewood tradition.”

For more information and continued updates, please visit the event on our Facebook page.

Light Up Lakewood is generously supported by the following sponsors:

Title Sponsor and Fireworks Sponsor:

First Federal Lakewood

Snowflake Sponsor:

City of Lakewood

Beer Garden Sponsor:

Roundstone Insurance

Holiday Train Sponsor:

Laskey Costello LLC

Parade Sponsor:

Shinn Law Firm

Roundstone Beer Garden – Beer Sponsor:

Immigrant Son Brewery

Ava Olic is with Lakewood Alive.