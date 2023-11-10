LHS Model UN Club Earns Honors
Congratulations to the Lakewood High Model UN team for a successful Fall Conference held Nov. 6 & 7 at the Cleveland Council of World Affairs. Several team members earned honors:
Jack Phillips and Parker Toke won the superior delegation award, representing Vietnam.
Reagan Bratko and Coralie Barcelona won a position paper award, representing Chile.
Shannon Katzenberger won an honorable mention, representing New Zealand.
Great job by all!
