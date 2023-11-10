Legal Aid Hosts Annual Meeting With Special Keynote Panel And Award Honorees
The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland had its 118th Annual Meeting on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown. The theme was based on the Langston Hughes quote, “Hold fast to dreams” and highlighted hope, extended gratitude, and provided updates on high-impact community partnerships and initiatives.
Legal Aid’s Annual Meeting is a chance for philanthropists, community members, nonprofit organizations, and business leaders to gather and reflect on Legal Aid’s accomplishments over the past year, as well as learn about new initiatives and plans for the year ahead.
A keynote panel held a conversation about Legal Aid, corporate social responsibility and civil justice. The panel featured:
- Gina Beredo, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Owens Corning.
- April Miller Boise, executive vice president and chief legal officer at Intel Corporation.
- Paul Grewal, chief legal officer at Coinbase, and
- Taras (“Terry”) Szmagala, Jr., executive vice president and chief legal officer for Eaton.
Awards were presented to outstanding employees, volunteers, and community organizations who demonstrate profound support for Legal Aid’s mission.
Honorees included:
Staff members Tammy Adams, David King, Emily Murphy, Krystle Rivera, and Michael Russell, each receiving the Claude E. Clarke Award.
Staff member David Johnson, receiving the Leadership Award.
Staff member Penny Gooden, receiving the C. Lyonel Jones Lifetime Achievement Award.
Former Legal Aid Board President Vanetta Jamison, receiving the Louis Stokes Paragon Award.
Stephen Hobt (posthumously), receiving the Volunteer Lawyers Program Legacy of Justice Award.
Ellen and Michael Meehan, receiv- ing theVolunteer Lawyers Program Access to Justice Award.
Norman S. Minor Bar Association, receiving the Volunteer Lawyers Program Community Impact Award.
Founded in 1905, The Legal Aid Soci- ety of Cleveland is the fifth oldest legal aid organization in the United States. Serving residents of Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Lorain counties, Legal Aid staff andvolunteerssecurejustice,equity,and access to opportunity for and with people who have low incomes through passion- ate legal representation and advocacy for systemic change. In 2022, The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland handled nearly 8,000 cases, helping more than 21,000 people.
Visit lasclev.org/2023Event for more details.
Do you need assistance with a legal civil matter? Legal Aid may be able to help. Call 888-817-3777 or visit lasclev. org/apply for more information.
Tonya Sams is the Development & Communications Manager at Legal Aid.
Tonya Sams
Tonya Sams, Development & Communications Manager at The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland.