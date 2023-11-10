Legal Aid Hosts Annual Meeting With Special Keynote Panel And Award Honorees

The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland had its 118th Annual Meeting on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown. The theme was based on the Langston Hughes quote, “Hold fast to dreams” and highlighted hope, extended gratitude, and provided updates on high-impact community partnerships and initiatives.

Legal Aid’s Annual Meeting is a chance for philanthropists, community members, nonprofit organizations, and business leaders to gather and reflect on Legal Aid’s accomplishments over the past year, as well as learn about new initiatives and plans for the year ahead.

A keynote panel held a conversation about Legal Aid, corporate social responsibility and civil justice. The panel featured:

Gina Beredo , executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Owens Corning.

, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Owens Corning. April Miller Boise , executive vice president and chief legal officer at Intel Corporation.

, executive vice president and chief legal officer at Intel Corporation. Paul Grewal , chief legal officer at Coinbase, and

, chief legal officer at Coinbase, and Taras (“Terry”) Szmagala, Jr., executive vice president and chief legal officer for Eaton.

Awards were presented to outstanding employees, volunteers, and community organizations who demonstrate profound support for Legal Aid’s mission.