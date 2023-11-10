Lakewood Presbyterian’s Annual Christmas Pageant - December 10
Lakewood Presbyterian Church will be holding its annual Christmas pageant on December 10th during their 10am worship service. The Wise will search the scriptures and follow the star to find the promised one. Though there may have only been three gifts, all who sought him were wise. Please join us as the youth and children share their talents and gifts this special season.
Cindy Dugan
I’ve been a Lakewood resident for the past 6 years although have visited with family and have enjoyed time in the community for 50 years.
Volume 19, Issue 22, Posted 11:05 AM, 11.22.2023