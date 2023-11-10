Lakewood Presbyterian Church Presents Stories With St. Nick - December 2

Join us for story time with St. Nick. Santa will visit with children and families at Lakewood Presbyterian Church from 2-4 pm on December 2nd, 2023. During this time, Santa will read a story with each group of children, then your child can take pictures with and tell their Christmas wishes to Mr. Claus. This event is free, but we will be collecting Diapers and Baby shower items for Haven Home. Treats and refreshments will be available as well as a few simple crafts to commemorate the season. Please register with Sign Up Genius by scanning the QR code or sign up with Aliyah Kennedy atakennedy@lakewoodpresbyterian.org. Merry Christmas!

Cindy Dugan has been a Lakewood resident for the past 6 years although she has visited with family and has enjoyed time in the community for 50 years.