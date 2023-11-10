Lakewood City Schools Hosts Holiday Breakfast For Senior Citizens - December 14

Do you know of an older Lakewood resident that would like to hear about the latest news of the District and enjoy a delicious breakfast? Our senior citizen holiday breakfast is one of our favorite traditions! Call now to RSVP as seats are limited.

Join Lakewood City Schools for a Holiday Breakfast for our senior citizens on December 14th, 8:45 til 10AM at Harding Middle School, 16601 Madison Avenue. Enter the parking lot off of Woodward Ave. Please RSVP by December 7 to 216-529-4074 or Christine.Gordillo@LakewoodCitySchools.org.