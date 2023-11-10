Kent State University Seeks Participants For Greater Cleveland LGBTQ+ Community Needs Assessment

Earlier this year, the Kent State University College of Public Health launched the Greater Cleveland LGBTQ+ Community Needs Assessment. With input from over 120 community organizations and in partnership with the LGBT Center of Greater Cleveland, the Kent State team designed a comprehensive assessment that will investigate the region’s strengths and deficits regarding resources and services available to the LGBTQ+ community.

A community needs assessment is a valuable tool for determining the health and wellness needs of specific populations. The Kent State project includes a variety of assessment methods, including an online community survey, focus groups, and stakeholder interviews. Critical topics to be addressed include health and wellness; religion and spirituality; education and literacy; housing, food, and basic needs; business, employment, and commerce; safety and law enforcement; and recreation and leisure.

Once the assessment is complete, the information gathered will be compiled into a summary and then presented to the public. Healthcare providers, researchers, faith organizations, and community agencies will be able to use this information to help focus future efforts to best serve the LGBTQ+ community.

A large, diverse group of participants helps ensure that the needs assessment addresses all of the most significant issues. LGBTQ+ community members in Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, and Geauga counties are invited to help with this important effort!

For more information and to complete a survey, please visit lgbtqohio.org.

Kim Cook is a graduate student in the Kent State University College of Public Health.