Junior Achievement At Roosevelt Elementary
Exciting morning at Roosevelt Elementary today! The school hosted volunteers from Junior Achievement for its JA in a Day program. The morning was filled with fun and interactive lessons on financial literacy and the different facets of our economy - both locally and nationally.
Each grade level got tailor-made lessons appropriate for their age. Shout out to the JA volunteers, many from US Bank and First Federal Lakewood, for bringing your financial knowledge to our students!
Volume 19, Issue 22, Posted 11:05 AM, 11.22.2023