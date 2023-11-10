December Events At Lakewood Public Library

An Encore Presentation of "Bomb City USA: The Danny Greene Era"

Presented by Dennis Sutcliffe

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Multipurpose Room

After being expelled from Collinwood High School, St. Ignatius and the Boy Scouts during a troubled childhood, Danny Greene went on to become the Irish-American gangster known as “The Irishman.”

Lakewood Public Cinema- "The Lavender Scare" (2017)

Hosted by Tom Stebel

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. (77 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

In 1953, President Eisenhower declared gay men and lesbians to be a threat to the security of the country, leading to a forty year campaign to identify and fire all federal employees suspected of being homosexual. Join host Tom Stebel for this screening of "The Lavender Scare" (2017) which tells the inspiring story of Frank Kameny, the first person to fight his dismissal in a court of law.

Meet the Author- "This is Christmas, Song by Song: The Stories Behind 100 Holiday Hits"

Book by Annie Zaleski

December 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

'Tis the season! Break out the eggnog, hang the mistletoe, blast those Christmas songs, and settle down in your favorite armchair with this beautifully illustrated volume exploring behind-the-scenes stories of the 100 most cherished holiday songs of all time. Annie Zaleski is an award winning writer of four books along with credits that include Rolling Stone, Billboard and R.E.M.’s liner notes. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Terry Meehan Film Series- "Family Plot" (1976)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. (120 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium