City Council Adopts ADA Transition Plan

At tonight ‘s Council mtg the City of Lakewood, Ohio - Municipal Government adopted an Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan!

Thank you to advocates and Lakewood ADATPTF co-chairs Tracy Marie and Ahmie Polak Yeung, the other resident volunteers serving on the task force, and the Administration for their dedication to creating this plan and commitment to continuous improvement to make sure that our city facilities and properties are accessible to all in our community.

Sarah Kepple is the vice president of Lakewood City Council.