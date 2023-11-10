Bringing Fentanyl Education To Lakewood

Fentanyl is the #1 cause of death in 18–45 year-olds. Most, if not all, of these deaths are unintentional. Lakewood High School PTA is hoping to help change that.

As a community event, the LHS PTA would like to bring Birdie Light to Lakewood High School for a student assembly during the day and a separate assembly for the parents and any community members in the evening.

The Birdie Light program saves lives by educating young people about the danger of unintentional fentanyl ingestion by empowering them with tools to detect fentanyl before they ingest it. Birdie Light will come to present to the community, parents, and students about the dangers of fentanyl. The goal is to provide information about where fentanyl can be found and how to avoid it.

Please consider a $5 donation, or any amount, before Friday, December 15th, so that we can book this vital event in the Spring of 2024. Your donations will help the PTA raise money to cover the cost. https://app.memberhub.gives/lhsbirdie

For more information on this program, go to their website:

BirdieLight.org.

Thank you for your support!

Patricia Barley is a long-time resident of Lakewood with three boys in Lakewood City Schools, a senior at LHS, a seventh grader at HMS, and a fifth grader at Lincoln. She has volunteered for various schools and other organizations in Lakewood throughout the years. She aims to continue to help maintain a safe, healthy, and stable community for her family and neighbors.