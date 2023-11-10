25 Local Nonprofits Receive $2 Million To Improve Equitable Access To Care - Three Arches Foundation Announces 2023 Annual Grants

Three Arches Foundation, a community-focused grant making foundation, announced $2 million in annual funding toward one-year and multi-year grants to twenty-five local nonprofit organizations working to transform people’s health in Lakewood and surrounding communities. Each grant reflects the Foundation’s priority of equitable access to care, specifically the advancement of solutions to remove barriers and improve behavioral and physical health.

This year’s grants will help expand existing programs and services, fund new initiatives, and support general operations. “Nineteen of the nonprofit organizations receiving grants this year are nonprofits the Foundation has supported in the past, and six are new recipients,” shared Kristin Broadbent, president and CEO of the Foundation. “This represents a deliberate strategy to both build long-term relationships and expand our reach with new grant partners who are aligned with our focus ofaddressing equitable access to meet diverse health care needs.”

The Foundation adopted trust-based philanthropy practices in order to deepen relationships and impact with its grant partners. This grantee-centric view fosters continuous learning, balanced power, and transparency that puts nonprofit organizations at the core of the relationship. “Our approach – informed through a racial and health equity lens – helps us learn firsthand where there are barriers to access for under-resourced communities and populations most impacted by health disparities,” comments Mary Anne Crampton, board chair of the Foundation. “It’s not about guessing where funding should be directed, but rather getting grant funding where it’s most needed.”

In addition to the 2023 annual grant recipients, seven nonprofit partners will begin year two of their multi-year grant awarded last year. These include B. Riley Sober House, Building Hope in the City, Eliza Jennings, May Dugan Center, OhioGuidestone, Renee Jones Empowerment Center, and The Refugee Response.

Highlights of 2023 grants approved by the Foundation’s board of directors include:

Bellefaire JCB - $214,834 to expand access to vital behavioral health consultation and critical trauma-informed prevention services in Lakewood City Schools through Bellefaire’s School-Based Counseling program.

Canopy Child Advocacy Center - $78,709 to maintain the onsite, dedicated family resource manager role ensuring children and families have access to all necessary resources and services required to reduce trauma after a child abuse crisis.

Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation for Brain Health - $42,380 operating support to maintain current programs and expansion of services for care partners and family members, as well as identify opportunities to reach marginalized communities affected by dementia. With a shared interest in supporting brain health and cognitive function in older adults, this grant is funded through the generosity of Three Arches Foundation’s Harold C. Schott Foundation Endowment Fund.

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center - $80,000 for the Access to Care program that provides support and information to survivors of rape, sexual abuse, and human trafficking through the crisis hotline and in-person advocacy support during hospital exams and police station interactions.

Colors+ - $134,000 (over two years) operating support to continue free mental health prevention programs for LGBTQ+ youth, families, guardians, and allies in a safe and validating environment.

GiGi’s Playhouse Cleveland - $85,000 to fund the GiGiFIT and Amina Grace Speech & Language research-driven programs designed to support and improve the lives of people with Down syndrome who are born with low muscle tone (hypotonia).

Hispanic UMADAOP - $30,000 general operating support of culturally sensitive treatment services for the Residential, Intensive Outpatient, Outpatient, and Re-entry programs available to all adults, regardless of ethnicity, sexual orientation, and cultural background.

Hospice of the Western Reserve - $75,000 to expand outreach and address racial disparity in utilization of in-home, pre-hospice palliative care for patients with advanced serious and progressive illness.

In Harmony Therapeutic Services - $70,980 (over two years) for the pilot launch of trauma-informed music therapy services to support the mental health needs of students in the Fairview Park City School District free of charge.

Lakewood Community Services Center - $88,785 to continue the well-established Senior Health Self-Management Program that helps guide and empower low-income seniors to take control of their health and well-being through experiential learning opportunities.

LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland - $134,318 continued support for the evolution of Trans+ programming to address access to physical and mental health care services for the local transgender and gender diverse populations.

LifeAct - $50,000 (over two years) to deliver LifeAct’s suicide prevention and mental health wellness programs for middle and high school students in Lakewood and surrounding communities, and develop and launch a new student-athlete stress management pilot program.

Medworks - $25,000 to provide funding in support of next year’s annual large-scale, two-day oral health and dental care clinic for underinsured and uninsured adults and children.

Neighborhood Family Practice - $120,000 operating support of NFP’s work to remove barriers that hinder access to health care for historically marginalized populations through funding for primary care, behavioral health, midwifery, dental, HIV, and pharmacy initiatives.

Nueva Luz Urban Resource Center - $60,000 (over two years) to pilot an HIV prevention and testing program designed to target hard-to-reach and underserved populations on Cleveland's west side.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio - $60,000 to help provide stable and affordable access to all FDA-approved forms of contraception for patients with low incomes who benefit from this care at the Rocky River health center.

Recovery Resources - $120,000 unrestricted funding that supports work to break down barriers for people struggling with mental health and substance use disorders through innovative care and treatment solutions enhanced by a commitment towards continuous improvement.

Signature Health - $30,994 to support patient navigation and transportation services for high-risk patients in Lakewood and surrounding communities.

Smart Development - $50,000 to continue funding of the full-time Health and Community Case Manager dedicated to helping refugees and immigrants understand and navigate the local health system by bridging a gap in cultural and language barriers.

The Centers - $120,000 operating funds to support The Centers’ integrated, whole family approach to providing services in a way that addresses foundational health and wellness needs and connects individuals and families to a full continuum of offerings.

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation - $120,000 to expand the reach of youth mental health navigation services and sustain the well-established Mental Health Navigator position that assists K-12 students across the Lakewood City School District obtain access to behavioral health resources, including mental health assessment, care coordination, and caregiver support.

The Edna House for Women - $45,000 to support the development of a formalized grant seeking strategy intended to secure philanthropic resources necessary to increase capacity and optimize operations.

The Gathering Place - $50,000 to address disparities in access to cancer support services and programming faced by vulnerable populations in Cleveland’s westside neighborhoods who typically have a higher cancer burden and face greater obstacles to prevention, detection, treatment, and survival.

The Lantern Center for Recovery - $55,000 unrestricted funding for continued support of the mission to provide quality sober living, recovery awareness, education, and assistance to chemically dependent men.

Urban Community School - $60,000 continued support for the Director of Mental Health & Counseling Services, who is vital in providing and connecting students to timely mental health services including crisis risk assessment, needs assessment, treatment, therapist supervision, insurance related referrals, and follow-up care.

For additional details about these grants, please visit www.threearchesfoundation.org/grants-awarded

About Three Arches Foundation (TAF) – Three Arches Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that invests in advancing the health and well-being of the people of Lakewood and surrounding communities through grant making. By connecting people, ideas and resources, the Three Arches Foundation fosters a collaborative approach towards investing in organizations whose work directly addresses the continuum of physical and behavioral health issues. For more information, visit threearchesfoundation.org.

