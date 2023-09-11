2023 Halloween Home Decorating Winners

I would like to thank everyone who took the time to decorate their homes for the Halloween season. I would also like to thank the observers who took the time to notice and send in nominations for their favorite houses, or to just call out a friend and neighbor and say thank you.

This year we have some amazing displays: some huge, some funny, some small, but all done well enough to be called out. I always want to stress that if you do not see your home, or a home you liked, it probably wasn’t nominated. As with all of our contests, take the time to nominate, even your own house. The sooner the better.

This year the judges made it to all nominated houses in person. Most homes were listed during the day and at night. The homes were judged on a variety of categories, 1.0 - 10.0. All scores were then added together and the final totals represent the final scoring.

I always like seeing the scoring as well as the homes. I find it fascinating what people like, and what people are moved by. This year it would seem that people liked concepts, balance, and a full yard, though some simple displays scored well with humor. Some of my favorites didn’t score as high this year as in the past. At the end of the day, it is all personal taste, and getting nominated.

I would like to thank Woodstock BBQ, India Garden, Root Cafe, and Carabel Salon for stepping up with the prizes.

To receive your prize, send a phone number and address to: production@lakewoodobserver.com