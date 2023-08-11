YMCA First Annual Bowl-A-Thon Needs Your Support

The board of your Lakewood Family YMCA is hosting the First Annual Bowl-A-Thon to raise funds for our Annual Campaign. The donations raised here, stay here in Lakewood, to help seniors, children, and others attend camps and activities regardless of their ability to pay.

The event will take place at Mahall’s on Friday, November 17 from 6-8pm. Ten teams will compete in 3 competitions: bowling, fundraising and fashion. If you enjoy competition, value connection, and like to laugh, we are looking for a few more teams. Please contact Leighann at the Lakewood YMCA 216-521-8400 for direction.

Not a bowler? No fashion sense? You are welcome to attend! Buy a ticket to watch the bowling, have a snack and drink, and participate in the gift baskets drawings. https://secure.qgiv.com/event/lakewoodbowl2023/

Can’t attend? Consider helping a bowling team with a generous donation. Darcy’s Pure Strength Strikers is a strength training class for women to stay strong and stay connected. You can see the teams and make a donation of support to the YMCA by visiting https://secure.qgiv.com/event/lakewoodbowl2023/

Whatever you decide, I hope you’ll support this important, local institution that continually gives back to Lakewood with your gift. I truly hope to see you at the Bowl-A-Thon on Friday, November 17 for some laughs and connections. Peace.

Cindy Stebig is a community activist and concerned citizen.