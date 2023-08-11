WordStage Presents A Tribute To Ohio Author, Illustrator And Humorist, James Thurber

WordStage concludes its 2023 Season with "A Calvacade of Thurber" – a tribute to Ohio author, illustrator and humorist, James Thurber.

The program begins with an excerpt from an interview Thurber did for The Paris Review, conducted by George Plimpton and Max Steele. In it, Thurber recounts amusing anecdotes of everything from his writing process to incidents from his own life that shaped his signature amusing and idiosyncratic literary and artistic output to often wry and acerbic observations about various writers, friends and colleagues with whom he worked and associated.

The second part of the program will consist of readings of some of his most famous and frolicsome fables, including “The Little Girl and the Wolf,” “The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing” and “The Unicorn in the Garden.” These will be accompanied by a selection of manic melodies that underscore the quirkiness of Thurber’s delightfully skewed stories.

The program will be presented in the Wright Chapel of the Lakewood Presbyterian Church – 14502 Detroit Ave, in Lakewood, on Saturday, November 18th at 7:00 p.m. For more information and reservations, please visit our website at www. wordstageohio.org and/or call Artistic Director Tim Tavcar at 440-857-0717.

Tim Tavcar is a Lakewood resident, who spends much of his time as the Producing/Artistic Director of WordStage Literary Concerts - in residence at the Wright Chapel in the Lakewood Presbyterian Church. WordStage's productions have been seen across Vermont and at venues throughout Northeast Ohio and Summit County. WordStage is especially honored to have created many programs that have been generously commissioned by the Lakewood Public Library.