University Hospitals Announces New Urgent Care Facility Location

UH Urgent Care Lakewood West opened October 23, and is located at 14800 Madison Avenue, in Lakewood on a busy road across from Walgreens in a popular neighborhood. Beginning November 1, all UH Urgent Care facilities, including this new location, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, with special hours on some holidays. This new convenient location in Lakewood will increase patient access to care.



“Our UH Urgent Care delivery model aims to provide the most convenient and valuable care for our patients,” explained UH Chief Operating Officer Paul Hinchey, MD, MBA. “Having easy access to urgent care locations provide a more affordable option than emergency departments for patients who don’t have a primary care physician but need immediate, non-life-threatening medical attention. By offering more urgent care locations, we can relieve the burden on emergency departments and reduce wait times so our emergency medicine teams can focus on critical cases.”



The new facility will be equipped with advanced medical technology and staffed by experienced healthcare professionals dedicated to providing compassionate, efficient, and personalized care to patients of all ages.



UH Urgent Care President Lee Resnick, MD, looks forward to the expansion. "Our primary goal is to reimagine urgent care for Northeast Ohio by removing obstacles and easing access to care while delivering exceptional patient experiences,” Dr. Resnick said. “The expansion of UH Urgent Care in Northeast Ohio is a significant step towards fulfilling this commitment. By increasing access to urgent care services, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families throughout the region, providing them with the prompt and effective care they deserve in retail locations where they live, shop and work.



UH Urgent Care is being operated as part of a joint venture with WellStreet Urgent Care. To support our expansion, UH Urgent Care will be bringing hundreds more healthcare jobs to the Northeast Ohio market. We are currently seeking experienced physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other medical professionals looking for consistent, meaningful work, to join the team. For more information about career opportunities with University Hospitals Urgent Care, visit https://www.wellstreet.com/careers-university-hospitals/.



University Hospitals is dedicated to improving healthcare accessibility and meeting the evolving needs of the Northeast Ohio community. The expansion of UH Urgent Care locations will contribute to this mission, ensuring residents have easy access to high-quality care when and where they need it.



About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and . National Taiwan University College of Medicine. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.



