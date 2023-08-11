Student Athlete Leadership Team Has Big Plans

Lakewood City Schools’ Vision of a Lakewood Ranger does not just apply to the classroom and the work being done by the Student Leadership Athletic Team (S.A.L.T.) is proof positive! Through a series of projects that these student-athletes are spearheading, they are simultaneously displaying our Vision competencies of collaboration, communication, empathy, growth mindset and global citizenship at the highest levels. The aim of the projects is to connect our athletic program across grade levels and to the greater community as well.

At a recent Board of Education meeting, the S.A.L.T. members spoke about the projects each of them is leading. A sampling of projects that S.A.L.T. hopes to accomplish include:

Hosting military, youth and senior citizen nights for each sport.

Organizing a community-wide Homecoming 5k with an L-shaped route through the city.

Reaching out to elementary students with visits to schools to share the Rec Department opportunities available to them.

Continuing Ranger Readers program where student-athletes read stories to younger elementary students and share their experiences in youth sports.

S.A.L.T. is comprised of 56 mostly seniors and sophomores, the makeup of which is designed to have the senior leaders mentor the sophomores and help guide them into future leadership roles. Each senior is responsible for heading up an initiative.

Athletic Director Rob Slone, now in his second year with the District, believes S.A.L.T. is key to his mission of creating a culture in Ranger Athletics that embraces the connection between our sports participants across all grade levels. It reinforces the concept that we are all Rangers!