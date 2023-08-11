Starr Gazer

NOVEMBER

ARIES: Looks like the Ram’s financial stars are continuing, the Sun is shining on other people’s resources, & Jupiter has landed in your house of money/assets – be thankful for your blessings.

TAURUS: The Bull’s relationship pen is lighting up, along with your self-esteem; strut yourself out of that Bullpen & have all your significant peeps over for a slice of the pumpkin pie.

GEMINI: The Twins have double to be thankful for this Holiday season; your health is looking up, with an added ace up your sleeve in your behind-the-scenes arena, keep your eyes/ears open.

CANCER: The Crab’s house of romance is lighting up like the Sun. Your friendships have Jupiter sending generous blessings your way; carve that Turkey with joy & glee in your heart.

LEO: The Sun shines on the Lion/Lioness Jungle this Thanksgiving…Jupiter has landed in your career house; give a Roar. You have a lot to be grateful for, so be sure to spread the wealth.

VIRGO: It’s time to help the community; find a shelter to give your time on Thanksgiving. Jupiter is in your 9th house of higher learning & foreign affairs; hit the books or hit the air flying.

LIBRA: Balance is key this Holiday season; your house of money is shining, and Jupiter has landed in your house of resources (other people’s money) – grab opportunities & be grateful.

SCORPIO: It’s the Scorpion’s season; your self-esteem is high. Come out of your cave, enjoy your time in the limelight, benefits come from your relationships, enjoy & count your blessings.

SAGITTARIUS: The Sun shines in the Centaur’s 12th, behind the scenes, while Jupiter has landed in your house of health. It could go either way; beware of expansion; easy on the turkey.

CAPRICORN: The Goat’s house of friendships is highlighted; accept that Thanksgiving invitation, & Jupiter is making an appearance in the romantic arena; smile, it’s your turn.

AQUARIUS: Career & family are highlighted this Thanksgiving; you’ll have to flip the coin: you’re innovative, your creativity will come up with an ingenious idea, it’s a win-win for everyone.

PISCES: The Fish has its eye on bigger fish to fry; hook that ticket to an ocean that’s greater than the one you’ve been swimming around in, your community school of fish will understand.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.