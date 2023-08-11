Rotary Seeks Grant Applications

Each year, the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River provides grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that serve youth, adults and the community-at-large within Lakewood and Rocky River.

The Club is now accepting applications for its 2023-24 grant cycle. The deadline for applications is Thursday, November 9, 2023; grants will be announced in January 2024. Grants generally range from $2,500 to $5,000. Organizations may submit only one application.

The Rotary Club focuses its funding primarily on programs and projects that benefit residents of Lakewood and Rocky River in the following areas: hunger, health services, housing, youth development, and community quality of life.

The grant application form can be accessed on the club’s website, www.lakewoodrockyriverrotary.org. The completed application form and requested attachments should be submitted via email to grants.lrrrotary@gmail.com.

For additional information, contact Curt Brosky at 216-702-1075, or the grants email address above.