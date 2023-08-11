November Events At Lakewood Public Library

Meet the Author- Cleveland Noir

Presented by Miesha Wilson Headen

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Cleveland Noir navigates the dregs of the North Shore, where Eliot Ness hunted for a serial killer and the murder of Marilyn Sheppard made national headlines. Award winning journalist Miesha Wilson Headen along with select contributors present Cleveland Noir, an anthology from renowned local authors edited by Headen with Michael Ruhlman.

Terry Meehan Film Series- Frenzy (1972), Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. (116 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

Presentation-Route 6, Presented by Gary Hunter

Wednesday, November 15, at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Come learn about U.S. Route 6 from Gary Hunter, the Executive Director of historic Route 6 for the State of Ohio.

Barbara Steffek-Hill Five-Star Films- Road House (1948)

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. (95 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

An Encore Presentation of Bomb City USA: The Danny Greene Era

Presented by Dennis Sutcliffe

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Multipurpose Room

After being expelled from Collinwood High School, St. Ignatius and the Boy Scouts during a troubled childhood, Danny Greene went on to become the Irish-American gangster known as “The Irishman.”