Congratulations to Lakewood High seniors Turner Gilliland and Ryann Stirling on having their artwork selected for Otterbein University's 5th Annual Juried Art Exhibit! Turner and Ryann's pieces were two of 65 chosen from more than 250 submissions. The exhibit will take place in December. Turner and Ryann are also eligible now for a $3,000 scholarship if they choose to attend Otterbein.