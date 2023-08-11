Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Girls Who Code Club

For Students in Sixth through Twelfth Grade

Are you interested in learning more about computer science? Join our Girls Who Code Club this fall, 2023. Sign up once for all sessions.

Monday, November 13, 2023: Environmental Public Service Announcements (Scratch) in the Main Library Computer Connections Room

Family Weekend Wonders

Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 am

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 am

Music Therapy & More by Connecting for Kids

For You and Your Birth to 6-Year-Old Child

This program is designed for children (ages 0-6 years) who have concerns about development. Join us for a hands-on program designed to teach families how to use music to improve their child's academic, motor, communication and social skills as well as behavior. This program is led by a Board-Certified Music Therapist.

Music Therapy & More welcomes children of all abilities. The music therapists can adapt programming for children with limited language skills, motor skills/mobility, or for children who are unable to sit for the entire program.

This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Register online at https://www.connectingforkids.org/music

Saturday November 18, 2023 from 9:30-10:30 am in the Main Library Toddler Story Time Room

Adapted Story Time

For You and Your 3-to-7-Year-Old Child

In this story time, children with varying learning styles and abilities will learn with their caregivers together in a safe supportive environment where respect and appreciation for differences is encouraged. This thirty-minute story time is designed for children who may not be flourishing in a traditional story time experience. Siblings may also attend but must register separately. Registration is required. Register online at https://www.connectingforkids.org/library, email info@connecting for kids.org or call (440) 570-5908.

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. in the Main Library Toddler Story Time Room

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.