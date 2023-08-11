Holiday Cookie Walk And More At Church Of The Ascension, Dec 9

Come and purchase your holiday baked goods along with crafts and fresh festive greens at Church of the Ascension on Saturday, December 9th at the Church of the Ascension Cookie Walk. Members of the congregation bake their family’s favorite cookie recipes as well as heirloom recipes that have been passed down through generations. Preparing homemade cookie trays for your holiday parties has never been easier than shopping at the Ascension Cookie Walk.

Homemade jams, jellies, pickles and pies will be available too.

Amish trail bologna and Swiss cheese from Trail Ohio will be available for purchase. To pre-order your sausage and cheese call Church of the Ascension at 216-973-8077.

Brighten your tables and gift giving with festive cookies and delights homemade at Church of the Ascension.

We hope to see you there.

Saturday, December 9th from 9am to 2pm. at Church of the Ascension 13216 Detroit Ave. Lakewood

Susan O'Donnell is Senior Warden at Church of the Ascension, 13216 Detroit. She is an LHS graduate and a lifelong resident of Lakewood, Ohio.