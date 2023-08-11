Halloween Fun For Lakewood Seniors

There's no age limit when it comes to celebrating Halloween. Ask residents at Haven Senior Living. On October 23 they were treated to an afternoon featuring the Just A Numb3r Dance Crew whose members represent mature (55+) entertainers. Lakewoodites may remember them from their inaugural appearance during the July 4th parade.

The troupe came decked out wearing team shirts plus individually chosen Halloween accessories such as striking headpieces, spider jewelry and tutu style skirts.

They performed to "Ghostbusters" and then to "Monster Mash." For the latter, the choreography and monsterly moves were often in sync with lyrics, such as "a jolt from my electrodes." The clever routine was created by Just A Numb3r founder and leader Shirley Drayer.

Group member Denise also led the audience in what could best be described as "dancing in their chairs" to the "Macarena" song.

The squad populates the greater Cleveland area, with some living right here in Lakewood. Most are former or currrent members of the Wine & Goldies, the senior dance team for the NBA Cavaliers. The approximately 20 total participants appear intermittently on dates accommodated by their personal schedules or in accordance with location space constraints.

Positive feedback was received by Leslie Smith, Life Enrichment Coordinator at Haven. She praised the dancers as being "phenomenal." Resident, Sandra, told her, "that was so neat! I'm itching for more!" The energetic Crew plans to return to the venue during the holidays to once again demonstrate that age IS just a number!

A week later on the 31st, a Halloween party took place in the Barton Communities Activity Center. A fireplace surrounded by jack-o-lanterns was projected on a wall mounted tv screen in addition to the scattering of other festive decorations. Guests played Halloween Bingo while snacking on pizza, popcorn and candy. A sheet containing a themed word search was also offered.

The costumes worn by some were the highlight of the afternoon. They included a Browns player and Dawg Pound fan, Opera Singer, and a "Grey-Haired Barbie" accompanied by a similarly dressed doll. The movie "Grease" was represented by a "Beauty School Dropout" and someone sporting a "Pink Ladies" jacket. Tie-dye shirts made by Barton Community members were awarded to the three Best Costume winners who were determined by the level of applause from attendees.

A spirited Halloween was experienced by both Haven and Barton residents whether enjoying a show or playing dressup. Although the calendar marches on for all of us, you can never stop having fun if you are young at heart!