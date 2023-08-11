The Lakewood Department of Human Services threw an amazing Halloween celebration at Cove that surpassed all expectations. It included an impressive show of lions, witches, superheroes, and princesses, showcasing an abundance of creativity. We want to thank all the participants, both young and young at heart, for making this event an unforgettable experience.

Nancy Feighan is a Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.