Election 2023 Results

by Jim O'Bryan

MAYOR

Meghan George - 15,854
William Yeung  - 2,672

ISSUE 1 - Abortion

YES - 2,186,962
 NO - 1,675,728     

ISSUE 2 Legalize, Control Marijuana

YES - 2,183,734     
NO - 1,649,339

City Council

Ward 1
Kyle Baker - 3,658

Ward 2
Jason Schachner - 3,497
Anthony Mencini - 1,240

Ward 3
Cindy Strebig - 3,280

Ward 4
Cindy Marx - 2,765

Lakewood School Board (Top 3)

Colleen Clark-Sutton - 9,586
Michael J. Callahan - 9,481
Lisa M. Dopman - 8,164
Linda Beebe - 3,740     
Trish Hendy - 3,376
Martha Woerner - 2,542
Ahmie Yeung - 1,492
Rachael Mathes - 1,440
William D. Cline - 1,401
Ravindra Kulasekere-1,281

Tri- C Tax Renewal

For the Levy - 225,336
Against the Levy - 140,741

Jim O'Bryan

Publisher, Lakewood Observer, Inc.

