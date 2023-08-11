Election 2023 Results
MAYOR
Meghan George - 15,854
William Yeung - 2,672
ISSUE 1 - Abortion
YES - 2,186,962
NO - 1,675,728
ISSUE 2 Legalize, Control Marijuana
YES - 2,183,734
NO - 1,649,339
City Council
Ward 1
Kyle Baker - 3,658
Ward 2
Jason Schachner - 3,497
Anthony Mencini - 1,240
Ward 3
Cindy Strebig - 3,280
Ward 4
Cindy Marx - 2,765
Lakewood School Board (Top 3)
Colleen Clark-Sutton - 9,586
Michael J. Callahan - 9,481
Lisa M. Dopman - 8,164
Linda Beebe - 3,740
Trish Hendy - 3,376
Martha Woerner - 2,542
Ahmie Yeung - 1,492
Rachael Mathes - 1,440
William D. Cline - 1,401
Ravindra Kulasekere-1,281
Tri- C Tax Renewal
For the Levy - 225,336
Against the Levy - 140,741
Jim O'Bryan
Publisher, Lakewood Observer, Inc.
Volume 19, Issue 21, Posted 10:16 AM, 11.08.2023