Election 2023 Results

MAYOR

Meghan George - 15,854

William Yeung - 2,672

ISSUE 1 - Abortion

YES - 2,186,962

NO - 1,675,728

ISSUE 2 Legalize, Control Marijuana

YES - 2,183,734

NO - 1,649,339

City Council

Ward 1

Kyle Baker - 3,658

Ward 2

Jason Schachner - 3,497

Anthony Mencini - 1,240

Ward 3

Cindy Strebig - 3,280

Ward 4

Cindy Marx - 2,765

Lakewood School Board (Top 3)

Colleen Clark-Sutton - 9,586

Michael J. Callahan - 9,481

Lisa M. Dopman - 8,164

Linda Beebe - 3,740

Trish Hendy - 3,376

Martha Woerner - 2,542

Ahmie Yeung - 1,492

Rachael Mathes - 1,440

William D. Cline - 1,401

Ravindra Kulasekere-1,281





Tri- C Tax Renewal

For the Levy - 225,336

Against the Levy - 140,741