District Offering Social Emotional Learning Info Sessions

During the past several years, social emotional learning in schools has been a hot topic, hasn't it? Here in Lakewood City Schools, we've identified SEL, Diversity, Equity and Belonging as the lenses through which we approach our Vision of a Lakewood Ranger. We believe that parents and caregivers are students' first/most important influences for social emotional development, and we look forward to sharing ideas and insights! Lakewood City Schools administrators are hosting a parent/caregiver session to share foundational information about SEL and then open the session for an informal dialogue. There will be light refreshments and free child care by Help to Others (H2O) at the in-person session.

In order to reach parents and caregivers with different schedules, the session will be offered twice:

1. Wednesday, November 15, 2023

6:00 - 7:30 pm

Taft Center for Innovation - 13701 Lake Ave. Lakewood, OH 44107

(enter at Door 8 near the University of Akron entrance)



2. Tuesday, November 28, 2023

6:00 - 7:30 pm

Virtual: https://ohconnect.zoom.us/j/3310455837

Please RSVP to Merritt Waters at merritt.waters@lakewoodcityschools.org