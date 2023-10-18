"Welcome To Lakewood" Is Back!

After a three year hiatus, our city’s Welcome to Lakewood community event returns on Wednesday November 1!

This long standing community gathering provides opportunities for Lakewood neighbors old and new to connect with their city, get resources and meet new people. If you are new to Lakewood or looking for additional opportunities to connect with your community, Welcome To Lakewood is a fun event to learn more about local civic organizations, services, and ways to get involved in your hometown!

Come meet Lakewood city and school officials, as well as representatives of up to 50 local organizations, like the Beck Center, the Lakewood Family YMCA, and our Lakewood Public Library, along with activities for kids, and yummy treats from local bakeries. All attendees will leave with a packet of information all about Lakewood.

LCRAC is excited to bring this valuable forum for new and long-time Lakewood residents to learn about many of the great organizations, businesses, and opportunities available to Lakewood. This year Welcome to Lakewood will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 from 6:30- 8:30 p.m. at Garfield Middle School, 13114 Detroit Avenue.

If you have questions or are a local business or organization that would like to set up a table or provide in-kind donations please reach out to LCRAC via email at commrel@lakewoodoh.net.

Welcome to Lakewood is sponsored by the City of Lakewood and The Lakewood Community Relations Advisory Commission (LCRAC). LCRAC is a commission made up of volunteers appointed by the Mayor and Lakewood City Council Members. The Commission is charged with promoting equity, respect and diversity within the city. We strive to ensure that Lakewood is an intentionally inclusive and welcoming community.

Mary Kennedy has been a proud Birdtown resident since 2010. She is an active participant in several grassroots community initiatives, a member of the Lakewood Tree Advisory and Education Board and the Lakewood Community Relations Advisory Commission, and an enthusiastic Lakewood parent. She has been a public high school science educator for the past 10 years and currently supports K-12 education in nearby Cuyahoga Valley National Park. She enjoys the outdoors, karoake, live music, and crafting.