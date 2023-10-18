Vote Clark-Sutton for School Board!

Dear Neighbors,

I proudly support Colleen Clark-Sutton for Lakewood City School Board, and I am writing to ask you to join me in voting for her on or before November 7th.

Qualified and Lifelong Educator

Colleen Clark-Sutton’s career in education reflects her dedication to lifelong learning, both for herself and her students. She is intellectually curious, and embodies the growth mindset characteristic of our City Schools’ Vision of Lakewood Graduate, continuously learning from and finding inspiration from others, and putting in the effort to achieve mastery while also welcoming and seeking out opportunities to grow. I actually first met Colleen as her technology teacher, in a class she paid for out of her own pocket because she thought it might help her students and she wanted to learn. Colleen Clark-Sutton’s professional educational accomplishments include:

A Masters in Education John Carroll University

Experience teaching High School Social Studies in Garfield Heights

Current service as an Adjunct Professor at Tri-C, and experience teaching at Baldwin Wallace and Kent State

Advanced studies on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion through the University of Colorado

Dedicated to Lakewood Schools

Go to a Lakewood City School event, or ANY Lakewood event with Colleen, and she will know many of the people there through her years of selfless service to our community. Colleen and her husband Tom Sutton chose Lakewood for themselves and their children, Janelle and Kathleen, in part because of our excellent public schools, and her continuous contributions to their success includes:

Serving on the 50 year Committee of the Lakewood City Schools

Leadership roles in multiple levy and bond issue campaigns.

Co-leading the Marching Band Festival for three years

Active member of the Parent Teacher Association

Serving our Community

Colleen Clark-Sutton understands that student success also depends on a strong, diverse, intergenerational community, and her proven track record of building that community includes:

Distributing meals to senior citizens as a Lakewood Office on Aging volunteer

Providing federal funding allocation recommendations to City Council through membership on Lakewood Citizens Advisory Committee

Serving on the Beck Center’s $6.7 million Raise the Roof capital campaign

We know we can count on Colleen to show up and do the hard work as an elected official because she has already done it for over 20 years as a volunteer. Without accolades, without fanfare, Colleen Clark-Sutton consistently contributes to our community, and we can depend on her. Now that there is an open seat on the Lakewood City School Board, it is time for us to lift up Colleen just as she has lifted up our community.

Please join me in voting for Colleen Clark-Sutton for Lakewood City School Board.

Sincerely,

Sarah Kepple



Vice President Lakewood City Council

Council Member at Large







Want to talk to Colleen? Reach her at

colleen.clarksutton@gmail.com or call/text her at 216.402.7999

or learn more https://www.friendsofcolleenclark-sutton.com/