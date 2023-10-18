Understanding Your Medicare Options

For those who will be participating in the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, which this year runs from Sunday, October 15, until Thursday, December 7, your Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) may have provided some information regarding the costs associated with your current Medicare plan and any changes for 2024.

Because Medicare plans can change, there may be a possibility, says Carl Lishing, a licensed insurance agent with HealthMarkets Insurance Agency, that your plan could offer different coverage for 2024. “Since plans and costs can change each year, I believe it’s important to review and understand your current plan to ensure it meets your needs for 2024,” Carl says.

Carl says that part of his personal service model is to meet with his clients one-on-one to help them understand what their current plan offers them, whether it’s still going to meet their needs moving forward, and whether there are any cost increases associated with having that plan. “With each of our clients, we dive into the details of Medicare,” he shares. “The first is prescriptions. We’ll help you ensure your medications are covered and that the cost of your prescriptions meets your budget. Then we’ll talk about your provider network. We’ll help you choose a plan that includes your doctors and hospital. Finally, we’ll discuss what your plan covers, and any costs associated with the plan.”

“As a licensed insurance agent, I want to help guide you through the Medicare Advantage enrollment process and help you Find a plan that fits your needs,” Carl says. Aside from helping you with your Medicare options, there is a component to the process that only Carl can offer— his friendship.

“My focus is on the people I help,” he emphasizes. “This isn’t a transactional relationship. This is about helping people. I can work with you. I’m a resource. I’m available to you throughout the year, not just during the enrollment period.”

Carl says some clients struggle during the year to understand their plan details. He says he’s happy to help clarify things. “Medicare can be complicated or difficult to understand,” Carl says. “You might feel like pulling your hair out. I’m here to make things easier—and to provide guidance.”



Meet the Team:

With decades of experience in the industry, Carl Lishing is a licensed insurance agent who has been recognized for several accomplishments in the Greater Cleveland area. He’s joined by fellow licensed insurance agents Gabriella Andrada, who handles client reviews, and Sabrina Perritt, who directs her focus to the under-65 customer segment.

“With this team as well as the additional support in our office during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, there is a tremendous degree of appointment flexibility,” Carl says. “And, as always, our guidance is available at no cost to you.”

You can reach licensed insurance agent Carl Lishing at 216-228-0765.

HealthMarkets Insurance Agency is located at 16506 Detroit Avenue, in Lakewood. Office hours currently by appointment. Find out more at ClevelandInsurance.info.

HealthMarkets Insurance Agency, Inc. is licensed as an insurance agency in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Not all agents are licensed to sell all products. Service and product availability varies by state. Agents may be compensated based on enrollment. 50267-HM-1023



