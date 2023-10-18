They're Baaaack!

Last year skeletons ruled our Halloween landscape, and they're here again. But, with the arrival of other haunting characters, should we go so far as to say we now have a turf war, our own version of "West Side Story"? Not really. Skeletons are spending time with family and friends, hanging out in the yard or even playing ping pong. However, if ghosts attempt a takeover, who you gonna call?

Adelaide Crnko is a Lakewood resident who loves Halloween!