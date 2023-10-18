Readers' Forum - Council Race, Ward 2: Councilperson Jason Shachner, Anthony Mencini

LO READERS' QUESTIONS FOR COUNCIL CANDIDATES:

1.) RESIDENTS CONCERNS: Name two things you have learned while speaking with residents: what are their biggest concerns about their ward, and what are their biggest concerns about Lakewood in general? How will you address these concerns as their councilperson?/How are you addressing these concerns as their councilperson?

2.) HOSPITAL PROPERTY: The "holespital" -- the site of the former Lakewood Hospital -- was brought up by many readers, one who pointed out that Lakewood teenagers make jokes about it on TikTok and Instagram. We've had suggestions that it be turned into an ice rink and a nature preserve. What can you do to bring something to that area that Lakewood residents can be proud of?

Anthony Mencini

EXPERIENCE: I have nearly four years of experience as the operations manager for a non-profit in Rocky River, quickly learning the necessary skills on the job. I understand the daily operational needs and struggles of a small business, including leading a cohesive team and contributing to big picture plans for growth. I also organize and lead Grapevine, a community of young adults at St. Luke the Evangelist. While a critical role, our City Council doesn’t need another lawyer, but rather someone with boots-on-the-ground practical experience in the private sector. I believe I am the best person to represent you on Lakewood City Council given my youthful energy and fresh takes, the love of my hometown, and my keen ability to learn on the job like no one else. I will do everything in my power to best steward the position and responsibilities with the goals you provide and a well-formed conscience.

1.) RESIDENTS' CONCERNS: Ward 2’s concerns are: Speeding, Crime, Sewers. Lakewood’s concerns are: The “Hole” or “Pit,” Sewers. My #1 issue is to expedite development of the vacant hospital lot and replace it with a sizable firm that can fill its shoes economically.

I had the pleasure of speaking to one of Lakewood’s finest at the Community Festival. He said speed trackers around our community can track speed data. This allows our limited number of officers to focus on the streets needing them most. The perceived rise in crime is related to the speeding issue. I was told there wasn’t a shortage of officers, but when addressing these issues, maybe we’ll find that there is. Information is the basis for all future action and we need more to act accordingly. I will find out and make it widely known for you. This applies to all other issues as well.



2.) HOSPITAL SITE: This is my #1 issue. It would be best for our community to have a larger firm fill the hospital’s shoes comparable in employee number and income. If this is prohibitive due to a “competitive real estate market,” I would love to see a park, either a nature reserve or something that can alleviate traffic from Lakewood Park. It’s apparent a community is thriving when you have so many participating in outdoor recreational activities, so enticing more by making it abundantly available is a great idea for Lakewood. It would draw more people downtown to spend money, propping up the economy and could change the landscape of downtown for the better. There is a charm in mixing development with nature. The Metroparks are a good example of this balance. Lakewood could be a microcosm of Cleveland’s relationship to the Metroparks, or feel like New York’s Central Park.

Councilperson Jason Shachner - Ward 2

EXPERIENCE: My background and experience make me the best candidate to address residents’ everyday concerns and to turn their ideas into legislation and policy. After graduating from college, I served as an AmeriCorps VISTA Fellow for the non-profit organization Turning the Page in Washington DC. I then pursued my law degree at Case Western Reserve University School of Law. After graduating I dedicated seven years as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Felony Division of the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, handling cases from drug possession to aggravated murder.

In my current role as Assistant Director of Law for the City of Cleveland, I provide legal advice and counsel to members of the City Council, the Administration, and various city departments. My responsibilities include representing and advising the Department of Public Safety, the Mayor’s Office of Capital Projects, the Board of Zoning Appeals, and the Civil Service Commission. I also draft legislation, policies, and legal opinions.

1.) RESIDENTS' CONCERNS: The two main concerns I hear from residents are speeding and the condition of rental properties owned by out-of-state landlords or LLCs. Regarding speeding, I am working on revising the Traffic Calming Program's criteria to increase the number of eligible streets. One proposed change includes redefining survey responses, where non-responses would be considered abstentions rather than "no" votes, giving residents that choose to participate more say. Additionally, in the Public Safety Committee, we are exploring the feasibility of installing speed cameras in school zones and determining the legal ramifications of installing them elsewhere.

Out-of-state landlords and LLC-owned properties present challenges in enforcing building codes. I am exploring measures included in Cleveland's Residents First legislation, such as mandating that these entities appoint a person in Cuyahoga County who is legally responsible for the physical and financial condition of the property, to improve Lakewood’s ability to hold negligent landlords accountable.

2.) HOSPITAL SITE: I share residents’ frustration with the slow progress of developing the former Lakewood Hospital site. On September 18th, we had a Committee of the Whole meeting with the developer, CASTO, to learn what progress they have made since Roundstone withdrew from the project. The developer was able to revise their plan, but financing has become more difficult because lenders are currently not providing loans for projects over $50 million. CASTO proposed completing the project in phases to allow it to continue to move forward. The hope is that once the first phase begins, market conditions will adjust, and the developer will be able to complete all phases of the project. I, along with my colleagues, will continue working to ensure that the development meets the needs of Lakewood and that the developer incorporates the items we listed in Council’s Term Sheet Priority Communication, which you can read here: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Council-Term-Sheet-Priorities-Communication-PostCOW-Final.pdf.