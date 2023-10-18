November Events At Lakewood Public Library

Meet the Author- Cleveland Noir

Presented by Miesha Wilson Headen

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Cleveland Noir joins Columbus Noir as the Akashic Noir Series continues its tour of Ohio, and navigates the dregs of the North Shore, where Eliot Ness hunted for a serial killer and the murder of Marilyn Shepherd made national headlines. Award winning journalist and the former mayor of Richmond Heights, Miesha Wilson Headen along with select contributors present Cleveland Noir, an anthology edited by Headen with Michael Ruhlman, and featuring brand-new stories by: Jill Bialosky, Thrity Umrigar, Michael Ruhlman, Daniel Stashower, D.M. Pulley, J.D. Belcher, Alex DiFrancesco, Miesha Wilson Headen, Abby L. Vandiver, Sam Conrad, Angela Crook, Susan Petrone, Paula McLain, Dana McSwain, and Mary Grimm. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Film: Alfred Hitchcock - Capping a Career

Frenzy (1972) 116 minutes

Presented by Terry Meehan

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Richard Blaney (Jon Finch) has just been fired from his job at a pub near Covent Garden--but that’s just the beginning of his run of bad luck. The “necktie killer” is on the loose in London, and Blaney is getting the blame. His pal, Bob Rusk (Barry Foster), provides moral support, and also possesses an impressive collection of fashionable neckties.

Presentation- Route 6

Presentation by Gary Hunter

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Come learn about the history of U.S. Route 6, 3,652 miles of adventure from the Atlantic to the Pacific and the longest, oldest and highest transcontinental highway in America. Presenter Gary Hunter is the Executive Director of historic Route 6 for the State of Ohio.

Booked for Murder Book Club

Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

If you share a passion for mystery, join the group each month to discuss your favorites and selections made by group members.

November 16, 2023 "Exiles" by Jane Harper

Film: Road House (1948) 95 minutes

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Jefty Robbins (Richard Widmark) has booked the lovely Lily Stevens (Ida Lupino) as the newest torch singer at his roadhouse. While Jefty welcomes the tough-talking Lily with open arms, his manager Pete Morgan (Cornel Wilde) gives her a cold reception. When Lily turns on the charm, both men find themselves at odds as they pursue the sultry singer.

Knit & Lit Book Club

Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Meeting Room

Come share your passion for great literature and show off your knitting, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, embroidery and quilting works-in-progress.

November 21, 2023 "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood" by Trevor Noah