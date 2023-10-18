Miss Frippery's Costume Jewelry Emporium OMG - It's Jewel-ry!

My name is Camelia Carter and I am the author of "The Incredible Miss Vicky" and the original founder of No More Heroin.

It has taken me a little over 7 years to fully rejoin the land of the living since losing my son, RJ, to overdose in 2016.

After spending years working from home doing customer service, I now buy, sell and trade antique and vintage costume jewelry with other collectors.

It is with great expectations of brighter days ahead for myself and the community I intend to serve that I present to you... Miss Frippery's Costume Jewelry Emporium on Madison Avenue in Lakewood, OH!

In my shop, you can expect to find incredible vintage and contemporary jewelry, along with beautiful handbags, shoes, clothing, accessories, collectibles and more. We even have a smidgeon of "guy clothes"!

My place is pretty much wall-to-wall, curated fabulousity, with fun, funky and unique treasures everywhere you look!

Miss Frippery's is also designed to be a somewhat communal space, welcoming individuals and small groups to use my broken jewelry pieces to create and consign or keep new pieces of jewelry or art.

I like to think of my place as a complete, not-to-miss experience.

Come see for yourself! There's no place quite like it anywhere!

And by the way... If you or anyone you know has antique or vintage costume jewelry that needs a new home, give me a call. I'll probably buy it all!

Located at:

12211 Madison Ave, Lakewood

Open Tues Thru Sun 12pm-8pm

Call 440-999-1559

www.MissFrippery.com

Camelia Carter is the owner of Miss Frippery's Costume Jewelry Emporium 12211 Madison Ave Lakewood.