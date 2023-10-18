Join Us For The Lakewood Photo Scavenger Hunt!

Think you know Lakewood? Try the Lakewood Photo Scavenger Hunt and see! Contest runs Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Sign up NOW. On Oct. 25 you'll receive an email with instructions and photos of features around Lakewood to identify! Answer correctly to be in a drawing for Amazing Prizes! Entry fee is $10, payable as a donation on the Lakewood Foundation website (www.thelakewoodfoundation.org). Please select "Commission on Aging" when submitting your payment. Or pay with cash at Cove Community Center, 12525 Lake Ave - photos available on paper or email on Oct. 25. All proceeds go to the Lakewood Division of Aging! Contact lakewoodphotocontest@gmail.com with questions.

Laura Hazen lives and works in Lakewood and she loves it. She works for both Hanson Services and Sweet Designs. She volunteers for a couple community groups, in particular, the Division on Aging.