Winners Of The 2nd Annual Most Distinguished Tree Contest

Lakewood's Tree Advisory and Education Board, along with the Lakewood Observer are proud to present the winners of this year's contest. Having four different categories this year opened up the possibilities for any tree to win.

We had 53 trees nominated and over 230 residents voted on their favorites.



The owners of the trees with the most votes in each category will receive a certificate from the City of Lakewood noting their selection in Lakewood's 2023 Most Distinguished Tree Contest. The Overall winning tree with the most votes in any category wins the bragging rights and top prize of a $100 gift certificate from our generous sponsor, Lakewood Garden Center. The other winners will also receive a prize from one of our other sponsors. Those who nominated the winning trees will receive a prize as well. Thank you to all who participated, I hope you had fun looking at all of our amazing trees. Thank you to our sponsors: Carabel Beauty Salon & Store, India Garden, Lakewood Garden Center, Lakewood Hardware, Melt Bar & Grilled, West End Tavern, and Woodstock BBQ.



The Most Magnificent Tree

First-#MM-019, 15621/23 Delaware Avenue nominated by Sarah Brown

runners-up: 2nd #MM-022, Lakewood Park, 3rd #MM-013, 12613 Detroit Avenue



The Right Tree For The Right Spot

First-#R-001, 14015 Lake Avenue nominated by Gabrielle Dever

runners-up: 2nd #R-003, 17817 Lake Road, 3rd #R-005, 17203 Hilliard Avenue



The Most Beautiful Conifer

First-#BC-002, 1085 Forest Cliff Drive nominated by Sandra Cobb

runners-up: 2nd #BC-009, 1365 Webb Road, 3rd #BC-001, 17908 Edgewater Drive



The Oddest Tree

First-#OT-004, 1600 Clarence Avenue nominated by Sandra Cobb

runners-up: 2nd #OT-001, 14318 Lakewood Hts. Blvd. 3rd #OT-002, 1345 Hall Avenue







...Drum Roll…Overall Winner is... Right Tree For The Right Spot!

Our Most Distinguished Tree for 2023 is the Red Maple in front of 14015 Lake Road. Congratulations!



